Texas Cemetery Fence That Marked Racial Divide Comes Down

When Linney Cemetery in Dayton was founded in the 1850s, it was a reflection of that era with burials restricted to white persons. On the neighboring property was the Acie Cemetery, founded in the 1880s, the final resting place for black residents of the Dayton area.

The zigzagging fence that once divided the two cemeteries has come down, removed prior to the celebration merging the two cemeteries under a new association called Linney-Acie Cemetery and as both cemeteries were recognixed as Historic Texas Cemeteries on April 13.

CLICK HERE to read more from BluebonnetNews.com