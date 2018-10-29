With just over a week to go until Election Day -- and the final week of early voting now underway -- political candidates in Texas are criss-crossing the state, urging their supporters to head to the polls.
Governor Greg Abbott, who is up for re-election, held a "Get Out the Vote" rally in Lewisville Monday, where he noted the enthusiasm on both sides.
"There is very high voter turnout across the State of Texas," said Abbott. "Yes, there's good voter turnout in conservative enclaves like Denton County -- but also there's very high voter turnout in Democrat precincts."
According to the Texas Secretary of State's Office, more than 2.9 million Texans have already cast their ballots.
Turnout in the four largest North Texas counties continues to smash records for a non-Presidential Election year.
In Dallas County, 307,342 ballots were cast as of Saturday night. That's roughly three times the number of ballots that were cast during the first week of early voting in 2014, which is the last time there was a midterm election.
That total does trail the number of ballots cast during the first week of early voting in 2016 (311,307 ballots), but only slightly. Voter turnout is generally much higher during Presidential election years.
Many voters have indicated that a competitive U.S. Senate race and a number of hotly contested Congressional races are what's driving them to the polls.
Below is a full breakdown of early voting totals across the Metroplex (totals represent the first six days of early voting during each election year).
Dallas County
2018: 307,342
2016: 311,307
2014: 102,549
Tarrant County
2018: 260,651
2016: 282,280
2014: 101,946
Collin County
2018: 172,344
2016: 178,643
2014: 47,584
Denton County
2018: 127,254
2016: 127,965
2014: 38,555