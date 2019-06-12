Texas Cancer Center Cited for Patient Care, Safety Problems

A prominent cancer center in Houston has been found in violation of serious hospital requirements for patient care and safety by the federal government.

The Houston Chronicle reports that MD Anderson Cancer Center will be subject to more aggressive government oversight following an "adverse event" involving a blood transfusion that was reported in December.

The problems were noted earlier this month by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in letters and reports issued following investigations.

MD Anderson is developing plans for corrective action, which will be submitted next week.

In an email to the newspaper, MD Anderson officials say the cancer center is "absolutely" safe and they remain "unwavering in our commitment to provide the highest standard of care to our patients."