Texas Boy Beaten at School, Suffers Brain Bleed: Family

An 8-year-old Texas boy is recovering after police said he was severely beaten at school.

The child's family told Houston NBC affiliate KPRC that three students followed the boy from the school bus into a restroom at Lakewood Elementary School Tuesday and beat him until he was unconscious.

The boy was transported to a hospital, where doctors said he had bleeding in his brain, according to his family.

Tomball Independent School District said in a statement that it's investigating the incident.

"Tomball ISD is aware of an incident in the bathroom between several students at one of our elementary schools that resulted in one student being sent to the hospital with an injury. That student has since been released home. Out of respect for the family and the student's privacy, we are not providing any more details on the incident at this time. We are thoroughly investigating the incident and will take appropriate disciplinary measures for all those involved. As always, student safety is our first priority in Tomball ISD."