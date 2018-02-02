All Things Country offers a variety of western-themed merchandise online — items like flip-flops, boots, purses and belts.

But the Better Business Bureau is now urging consumers to beware of this family-owned business.

"If we get too many complaints in a short amount of time against a particular business, then we will open up an investigation," said BBB Regional Director Adam Price. "That's where All Things Country comes into play."

Within the last three years, All Things Country, LLC has received 447 complaints from consumers in 46 states and Canada. More than half of those were received within the last 12 months.

The BBB said a vast majority of those complaints are people who never received their product or received the wrong product. When they asked for a refund, they were either denied or never got a response at all.

"We purchased something back in October, a wallet for $43, and we received an email that said it would be shipped in 6-10 business days," said Price. "Two months later, not two weeks, but two months, we get an email saying that the product had been shipped. Once it arrived, it was a Chinese knockoff bracelet, wasn't even remotely close to the product we purchased."

We called and emailed the online retailer and received this response:

"Over the last two years all things country has been plagued with events that have hit us emotionally and financially, which caused problems in our inventory and elongated shipping times dramatically. We have been working with our payment gateway to get back of track in order to go out of business in good standing with all of our customers. We would also like to sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused and want to reassure everyone that has placed an order with us will receive the product they ordered, or a refund."

"The problem here is that, whether they were trying to go out of business or not, they were still taking brand new orders until yesterday," Price explained.

The Waco-based company has since disabled its checkout page and is not accepting orders online.

Meanwhile consumers across the country are still wondering when they'll receive their refunds, if ever.

If you have an outstanding order with All Things Country, here are Samantha Chatman's Solutions:

• Call your credit card company and dispute the charges.

• When shopping with an online retailer, check the site's security settings. If the site is secure, its web address should start with https and include a lock icon on the purchase or shopping cart page.

• Always do your homework. Check with the BBB and Google a company's name with the words "scam" or "ripoff" and see what pops up.