Texas Baptist Men Preparing to Help in Recovery Efforts in SE Texas

As Tropical Depression Imelda batters the southeast corner of Texas, the Texas Baptist Men are packing up in far east Dallas.

The Christian-based organization is loading post-flood necessities and is preparing to head South to help flood-ravaged communities.

TBM has already deployed 'feeding units' to feed volunteers and emergency workers beginning Thursday in Orange, Texas.

More units will be deployed once the waters recede in order to lend displaced homeowners a helping hand.

"We'll go in an take out sheetrock, carpet, all the wet furniture," said Dwain Carter, director of TBM Disaster Relief. "We'll clean it all up, power wash it, sanitize it with a chemical we use."

The goal, he says, is to bring: Help, hope and healing.

"Everything we do, we do because we feel God's blessed us individually and we go back and be that blessing to those who are in a not good situation."

Carter remembers Hurricane Harvey's path of destruction.

Volunteers spent 18 months in that recovery zone.

Imelda, he says, is more of a 'mini-Harvey,' but one that will likely require several weeks of recovery work.

Texas Baptist Men says it does not charge affected homeowners for the help provided.

They just want to offer a helping hand and a prayer.

"We'll pray for them and we'll hand them a Bible that gives them that hope, that healing process to be able to start," said Carter.

Texas Baptist Men: Texans on Mission depends on donations in order to help people around the state and world when disaster strikes.

For more information, visit: https://tbmtx.org/