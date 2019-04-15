Texas Baptist Men Help in Tornado Recovery - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Baptist Men Help in Tornado Recovery

Sunday, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 and an EF-3 tornado were part of the storms over East Texas

By Larry Collins

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

    Texas Baptist Men (TBM) lends aid to communities affected by disasters. (Published April 15, 2019)

    A group of North Texas volunteers are spending time in storm-ravaged areas of Franklin and Alto as parts of Texas continue to clean up after several weekend tornadoes.

    Texas Baptist Men (TBM), an organization that lends aid to communities affected by disasters, sent a first group of volunteers over the weekend.

    The volunteers brought chainsaws, temporary roofs and equipment to provide hot food and electricity. TBM also provided chaplains because their mission to care for physical, emotional and spiritual needs.

    The group will next send a fuel trailer to affected areas to continue aid.

