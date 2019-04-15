Texas Baptist Men Help in Tornado Recovery

A group of North Texas volunteers are spending time in storm-ravaged areas of Franklin and Alto as parts of Texas continue to clean up after several weekend tornadoes.

Texas Baptist Men (TBM), an organization that lends aid to communities affected by disasters, sent a first group of volunteers over the weekend.

The volunteers brought chainsaws, temporary roofs and equipment to provide hot food and electricity. TBM also provided chaplains because their mission to care for physical, emotional and spiritual needs.

The group will next send a fuel trailer to affected areas to continue aid.

