Wells Fargo customers who had false bank accounts opened in their names can apply for relief through a new redress program, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office announced Thursday.

Paxton's office said hundreds of thousands of consumers had false bank accounts opened in their names between 2009 and 2016.

The bank recently reached a $575 million settlement over violations of consumer protection laws.

Click here to find out if you qualify for relief.

S. Carolina Pediatrician Stops Taking Unvaccinated Patients