Texas adds 32,000 non-farm jobs in March adjusting the unemployment rate to a steady four percent.

The rate continues to remain below the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.1 percent.

The 32,000 seasonally adjusted non-farm jobs in March marked 21 consecutive months of employment growth.

Over the year, Texas has added a total of 294,100 jobs for annual employment growth rate of 2.4 percent in March.