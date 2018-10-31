Texas 360 to Close in Arlington Friday Through Monday for Bridge Demolition - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Texas 360 to Close in Arlington Friday Through Monday for Bridge Demolition

Published 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Texas 360 to Close in Arlington Friday Through Monday for Bridge Demolition
    NBC 5 News
    Texas 360 in Arlington, Texas

    Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Texas 360 will be closed at Abram Street in Arlington this weekend for bridge demolition.

    The lanes are expected to close at 7 p.m. Friday and reopen at 6 a.m. Monday. Motorists should use alternate routes.

    Abram Street will also be closed at the highway through the same time Monday morning.

    Officals with Keep30360Moving said the $53 million, 5-mile project will add an additional north and southbound mainlane from Abram Street to Kingswood Boulevard/Green Oaks Boulevard to the south and rebuild the Abram Street bridge over Texas 360 in addition to rebuilding various exit and entrance ramps.

    East/westbound traffic along Abram Street currently goes underneath both Texas 360 and the highway's frontage road.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices