Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Texas 360 will be closed at Abram Street in Arlington this weekend for bridge demolition.

The lanes are expected to close at 7 p.m. Friday and reopen at 6 a.m. Monday. Motorists should use alternate routes.

Abram Street will also be closed at the highway through the same time Monday morning.

Officals with Keep30360Moving said the $53 million, 5-mile project will add an additional north and southbound mainlane from Abram Street to Kingswood Boulevard/Green Oaks Boulevard to the south and rebuild the Abram Street bridge over Texas 360 in addition to rebuilding various exit and entrance ramps.

East/westbound traffic along Abram Street currently goes underneath both Texas 360 and the highway's frontage road.