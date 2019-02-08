Texas 121 North of DFW Airport Closed This Weekend

Texas 121 northbound will be closed this weekend north of DFW Airport so that bridge beams on the future eastbound Bass Pro Briedge can be set into place.

The following closures are needed to safely conduct the work:

From 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday, northbound Texas 121 north of DFW Airport will be closed. Additionally, the northbound offramp of Texas 121 to Farm-to-Market Road 2499 will be detoured to Royal Lane. Also, the westbound offramp from Interstate 635 to northbound 121 will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive.

The new bridge, once completed, will add capacity to the intersection as well as a Texas U-turn.

Drivers should plan accordingly this weekend and add extra time to their commute.