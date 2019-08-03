Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Captured in San Antonio - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Captured in San Antonio

Published 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Captured in San Antonio
    Texas Department of Public Safety
    Mark Anthony Ozuna once on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list was captured in San Antonio.

    A 45-year-old convicted felon on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list has been captured in San Antonio.

    The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday announced the arrest of Mark Anthony Ozuna , who had been sought since January for failing to register as a sex offender.

    DPS records show Ozuna was arrested July 25 at an apartment complex in San Antonio.

    Investigators say Ozuna had been wanted after disappearing from his last known address in San Antonio. Officials say Ozuna served time in prison for convictions in Bexar County for indecency with a child by exposure, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a sex offense and assault related to family violence.

    Top News Photos: Guatemalans Protest US Asylum Agreement

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Guatemalans Protest US Asylum Agreement, and More
    Oliver de Ros/AP

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices