Texans Offer Condolences to Bush Family

As word of George H.W. Bush's passing spread, Texans shared their thoughts and condolences.
The office Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick released:
“Jan and I express our deepest condolences to the Bush family on the passing of our former President, George H. W. Bush. President Bush was a great Texan whose life and work exemplify public service and love for his country. His lasting legacy will inspire Americans for generations to come.”
The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation president, Dr. Julie Baker Finck, released this statement:
“Today, we mourn the loss of President George H. W. Bush, yet celebrate and give thanks for his incredible life and steadfast service to our great nation.
President Bush was a beloved hero, a respected leader, and a devoted family man. He represented strength, courage, compassion, and all that is good in the world.
He believed, 'Any definition of a successful life includes service to others,' and he exemplified this belief through his unwavering love for his country, generosity, and acts of kindness. His resolute drive to do the right thing and the impact he made on our country will remain an inspiration to us. We will forever honor his legacy and follow in his path to be kinder, more giving people.
President Bush recognized the value of community and sought to unify throughout his political career. 'We are a nation of communities,' he described in his 1988 inaugural address, 'a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky.' He used the office of the presidency to call upon more people to become volunteers and in 1990, he created Points of Light, an organization dedicated to inspiring people across the globe to become volunteers and to engage in meaningful service opportunities to change the world.
While our hearts are heavy, they are also comforted in knowing that he is at peace in Heaven, reunited with his beloved Barbara and their daughter Robin. We send our thoughts and prayers to our founders, Neil and Maria Bush, and the entire Bush family.“
Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson shared this statement:
“President George Herbert Walker Bush was one of a kind. His grace and leadership guided our country through the Cold War and brought the conflict to a peaceful end. Few leaders have ever given as much of their life to this country as our 41st president did in his 94 years. I consider myself fortunate to have known the Bush family for many years and know that President Bush instilled in all of his children and grandchildren that a life of noble service to our nation is a life lived to its fullest.
“My condolences are with his family, friends, and all those with whom he served in the United States Navy, the United States Congress, the United Nations, the Central Intelligence Agency and the White House.
“I pray that as he joins his beloved Barbara, may he rest in peace.”