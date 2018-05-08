Bobcat Kittens Mistaken for Domestic Kittens; Several People Bitten - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Bobcat Kittens Mistaken for Domestic Kittens; Several People Bitten

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Texans Mistake Bobcat Kittens for Domestic Kittens

    Texans Mistake Bobcat Kittens for Domestic Kittens
    City of San Antonio Animal Care Services

    Several people are recovering from bites after they apparently mistook a litter of bobcat kittens for domestic kittens in Texas.

    An individual found the felines recently and attempted to care for them as pets.

    After several people were bitten, officials with the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services were called.

    The kittens are now at Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation in San Antonio, where there are currently under quarantine.

    The organization warns that keeping wild animals as pets is difficult and dangerous.


      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices