Several people are recovering from bites after they apparently mistook a litter of bobcat kittens for domestic kittens in Texas.



An individual found the felines recently and attempted to care for them as pets.



After several people were bitten, officials with the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services were called.



The kittens are now at Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation in San Antonio, where there are currently under quarantine.

The organization warns that keeping wild animals as pets is difficult and dangerous.





