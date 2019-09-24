Testimony Set to Continue in Amber Guyger Murder Trial

Go here for a livestream of the trial starting at 9 a.m. and a live updated feed of the proceedings from our reporters.

Tuesday will mark the second day of testimony in the murder trial of fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger who shot and killed 26-year-old Botham Jean in his own apartment last year.

The prosecution will continue calling witnesses to the stand after starting off the presentation of their case Monday with testimony from Botham Jean’s sister, Alissa Findley, who painted a picture of who her brother was before his death.

The State also called Guyger’s former Dallas police partner, Martin Rivera. Rivera and Guyger had an on-and-off romantic relationship. The two messaged each other the day Jean was shot, including in the moments immediately after the fatal shot was fired. Prosecutors asked Rivera what she should have been doing.

"Should you be giving 100% of attention to the person dying in front of you?" prosecutors asked Rivera.

"Yes, you should," he said.

"Should you be sending text messages?" Prosecutors asked.

"No," Rivera replied.

As expected, the prosecution and the defense paint different stories about what happened that night.

Prosecutors say Jean was at home watching football and eating vanilla ice cream. Prosecutor Jason Hermus said Jean was getting up from a seated position or in a cowering position when he was shot.

"Amber Guyger reasonably believed she was in her apartment ... that she had no choice but to use her gun to keep from dying," said Robert Rogers, defense attorney.

Rogers presented a scenario where Jean was advancing on Amber Guyger and said she thought he was an intruder trying to kill her and fired twice.

Testimony is set to begin again at 8:30 a.m.