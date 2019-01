Authorities in Terrell are investigating shooting deaths at two separate locations that police say are related.

Officers responded to the connected incidents around 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the Terrell Police Department.

Police said one of the gunshot victims was in the 300 block of Cottage Street and the other was in the 700 block of Frazier Street.

Police said the shooter is "known to authorities" and that the crime scenes were still being processed as of 8 p.m. Saturday.

