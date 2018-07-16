What to Know Owens was voted into the hall in February after being denied in his first two years of eligibility

As perhaps an indicator he might skip the August ceremony, Owens didn't attend the announcement that he'd been selected to the hall

Owens will celebrate what he calls the "best weekend of (his) life," at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga in McKenzie Arena

As a sign of respect for the others being inducted into the Hall of Fame next month, Terrell Owens announced on Twitter that he will be sending them custom shoes, despite his choice to protest the ceremony by not attending.

Owens announced in June that he would make the unprecedented decision not to attend the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, held annually in Canton, OH.





Owens heavily criticized the voting process when he failed to be elected to the Hall previously. He later wrote on Twitter that he is protesting "for guys like (Jerry Kramer)," and himself, "past, present, and the future."

He believes he and others have been forced to wait on induction unfairly for things unrelated to their on-field productivity.

Owens has received criticism from fans and media members.

Earlier this month the former Dallas Cowboys standout announced he plans to celebrate his induction at a public ceremony at his collegiate home - The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

The Hall of Fame announced Friday that Owens would receive no individual recognition at the event due to his choice not to attend.

He will also not receive his "Golden Jacket" at the same time as his peers. Players typically receive their jackets at Friday's Gold Jacket dinner. Instead, the Hall will mail Owens his jacket the next day.

At least one of his fellow inductees, former Bears All-Pro linebacker Brian Urlacher, was appreciative of his gesture.