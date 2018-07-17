Terrell Owens is planning to make a return to professional football at the age of 44 - in Canada - according to Nick Shook of NFL.com.

Owens has reportedly activated a clause that will force the Edmonton Eskimos, the Canadian Football League team that holds his rights, to either offer him a contract or release him from their control within 10 days, according to TSN.

Owens' agent, Jason Staroszik, told TSN's David William Naylor that the former Cowboys standout still believes he has some football left.

Owens has been making headlines all summer, as he awaits his induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August - a ceremony he will not be attending.

He made the unprecedented decision not to attend the ceremony back in June, choosing to celebrate on his own at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Owens has not played football professionally since he suited up for the Indoor Football League in 2011, last appearing in an NFL game as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010.