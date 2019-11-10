Temporary Restraining Order Keeps 9-Month-Old on Life Support

A mother fighting for the life of her 9-month old baby has been given more time to do what some people have called impossible.

A mother fighting for the life of her 9-month old baby has been given more time to do what some people have called impossible.

Tinslee Lewis was born with congenital heart issues and was to be taken off life support Sunday at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, until a judge granted a temporary restraining order that stopped it from happening.

Trinity Lewis said she knew her daughter would be born with congenital heart problems and the road ahead would be hard. But she said she's prepared to fight for more moments together.

She came close to that no longer being possible. Tinslee was supposed to be taken off life support Sunday -- specifically, a ventilator and a feeding tube.

A state law known as the "10-day rule" allows hospitals to end life support if another facility cannot be found to accept the patient, or if a court injunction isn't obtained.

"Now, when I hear stuff like that I just pray whenever I hear something. I don't even take it as if I'm believing what they're saying because God has the last say so," Trinity Lewis said.

On Sunday a judge granted a temporary restraining order, giving Tinslee 11 more days. Trinity Lewis, along with activists, are working tirelessly to find a facility that will take her.

"Making the decision to move into hospice care, to pull an ET tube and take a child off of it should always be the family's decision," said Hannah Mehta with Protect Texas Fragile Kids.

Time is of the essence. In the meantime, Trinity Lewis dreams of a future for her daughter. And she said she draws from the strength of her little fighter.

"She's going to continue to put up a fight with the doctors and nurses."

Cook Children's released a statement that reads in part: