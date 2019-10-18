Temporary Restraining Order Filed to Stop Fort Worth Woman's Funeral

Atatiana Jefferson, who was shot and killed by a Fort Worth police officer while in her home, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.

A temporary restraining order has been filed in a Dallas court to stop the funeral of Atatiana Jefferson, the woman who was shot and killed inside her own home by a Fort Worth police officer.

The order, filed on Friday, says Marquis A. Jefferson is Atatiana's surviving father and that he will suffer immediate and irreparable harm if the court does not stop Bonita Body and Golden Gate Funeral Home from participating in the activities of the wake, funeral and burial of Atatiana Jefferson.

Funeral services are set for Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

The order also says that Marquis Jefferson shall have full authority to make arrangements for the funeral and burial of Atatiana Jefferson.

Bonita Body, who the order says is Atatiana's aunt, as well as the funeral home, have been ordered to appear in court at 10 a.m. on Monday.