Dallas City Council Member Under Investigation After Crash

Police are investigating whether Dallas City Council member Kevin Felder was involved in a crash with a scooter late Wednesday morning, deputy chief Thomas Castro says. Click here to read more about this story.

Concern Over Coyotes in Park Cities

Neighbors in the Park Cities say they've been seeing more coyotes in 2019 than at any other time in recent memory. In Highland Park and University Park, police say they've fielded over 10 reports of coyote sightings and two attacks on pets since January 1. Click here to read more about this story.

Closing The Negotiation Gap

Most women are paid less than men, on average, in just about every industry. And the long term consequences of being underpaid are huge. But there are some steps you can take to help yourself. Click here to read more about this story.

Social Media Influencer, Fitness Guru Accused of Ripping Off Customers

A local social media influencer and fitness coach is accused of ripping off hundreds of women that were hoping to lose weight. Many have claimed that the influencer used her platform to sell women nothing but a dream, and some women have compared their so-called customized fitness plans and claimed that their plan wasn't customized at all. Click here to read more about this story.

Krum High School Team Brings 'Girl Power' to Tractor Competition

All all-girl team from Krum High School dominated the field at a Texas tractor restoration competition which is traditionally male-dominated. Click here to read more about this story.

