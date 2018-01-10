A strong cold front will arrive Thursday sending temperatures tumbling while ushering in a chance for some light snow.

After starting the day in the 50s, a strong cold front will drop temperatures into the 30s in the afternoon with wind chills expected to fall into the 20s.

Light snow or sleet is possible Thursday afternoon with light accumulation possible, but with winds expected to be near 30 mph the bands of wintry weather will move fast. Any accumulation isn't expected to impact travel.

Temperatures will drop below freezing Thursday night into Friday morning.

The weekend looks quite cold. Early next week, we will be watching whether or not that cold air hangs around as moisture streams back into the area. That could mean the possibility of wintry precip early next week.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

TxDOT Begins Road Preparations

With potential for wintry precipitation ahead for North Texas, TxDOT crews began pretreating interstates and highways in northern Tarrant County Wednesday for ice.

Officials remind drivers to leave plenty of room for brine and salt trucks working on the highways.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone app for iOS and Android!

Interactive Radar

SkyCams

Above: A view of Fort Worth. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.