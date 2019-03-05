On a cold day, it sure feels good to be wrapped in a warm blanket. The desire to spread that coziness is Tuesday's Tell Me Something Good.
Over the last few months, Brynlynn and Brylee Gray of Aledo have sewn more than 50 blankets for donation to the Salvation Army homeless shelter in Fort Worth.
The sisters, ages 12 and 10, learned of the need to help the homeless, so they got busy sewing blankets for those in need. The sisters also spent time visiting with children their own age at the shelter.
It has inspired them to do more.
Amy Gray says her daughters started Girls With GRACE - God's Reaching Arms Cover Everyone, a non-profit organization.
The Grays also launched a GoFundMe page, hoping others support their mission to sew more blankets and also buy board games and socks for the homeless children.
Amy Gray says she is so proud of her daughters' desire to spread joy in the lives of others.
