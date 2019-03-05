Brynlynn and Brylee Gray have sewn more than 50 blankets for the Salvation Army in Fort Worth. (Published March 5, 2019)

On a cold day, it sure feels good to be wrapped in a warm blanket. The desire to spread that coziness is Tuesday's Tell Me Something Good.

Over the last few months, Brynlynn and Brylee Gray of Aledo have sewn more than 50 blankets for donation to the Salvation Army homeless shelter in Fort Worth.

The sisters, ages 12 and 10, learned of the need to help the homeless, so they got busy sewing blankets for those in need. The sisters also spent time visiting with children their own age at the shelter.

It has inspired them to do more.

Utility Worker Sprays Dogs

Two South Carolina dog owners are outraged after a worker doing a routine meter check sprayed their dogs with something similar to pepper spray.

(Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019)

Amy Gray says her daughters started Girls With GRACE - God's Reaching Arms Cover Everyone, a non-profit organization.

The Grays also launched a GoFundMe page, hoping others support their mission to sew more blankets and also buy board games and socks for the homeless children.

Amy Gray says she is so proud of her daughters' desire to spread joy in the lives of others.

Weather Alert Record Cold Expected Tuesday Morning

Got something good to share? Send it to us at iSee@nbcdfw.com.

ONLINE: Girls With Grace GoFundMe