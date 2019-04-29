Teens Suspected in Theft Case Lead Carrollton PD on Chase Into Dallas, Crash Into Another Car - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
By Tim Ciesco

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Teens Suspected in Theft Case Lead Carrollton PD on Chase Into Dallas, Crash Into Another Car
    A group of teenagers suspected in an overnight theft incident led officers on a chase into Dallas before crashing into another vehicle, Carrollton police said.

    It all started when police took a report of a break-in at a local business. Officers went to check things out -- and a short time later, spotted what they believed was the suspect vehicle, a light-colored Cadillac Escalade, police said.

    Officers tried to pull the SUV over, but the driver did not stop. They followed the Escalade from the Keller Springs Road and Josey Lane area in Carrollton to the Interstate 635/Dallas North Tollway interchange in Dallas.

    That's where the SUV collided with another vehicle.

    Police said nine teenagers were inside the Escalade. Two people were inside the other SUV they hit.

    Several of them were taken to the hospital -- but all are expected to be okay.

    Police said charges are pending against the teens.

