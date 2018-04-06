Teens Help Shelter Animals Find Their Forever Home

Tired of watching animals be adopted and then returned to the shelter, two Keller teens took action, developing a social media campaign to connect animals to their perfect match. Teenagers Andrew Nelson and McKenna Hixon thought why not match animals and people by personalities.

So, they spend their afternoons getting to know the animals at the Humane Society of North Texas in Keller. Then, take videos of each animal to show the pet's true personality.





"Dogs personalities change as much as human personalities, so you definitely want to match two personalities that coincide with each other," said Nelson.





Their next step is creating an app. It allows user to fill out a survey and match their answers to a compatible animal, similar to the dating app Tinder. That's why they're calling the social media campaign and app "HSNTinder."





"We took it from a joke into something that's actually a reality and can improve the lives of these dogs and the people," said McKenna Hixon.





The app will soon be available to download, but already videos and pictures of the animals shared on social media have led to 300 adoptions and not one animal has been returned to the shelter.

"To know you're making a difference in an animal's life and a family's life - there is no better feeling than that," said Nelson.

You can follow the campaign at @HSNTinderKeller on various social media platforms.

MORE:HSNTinderKeller on Twitter | HSNTinderKeller on Facebook | HSNTinderKeller on Instagram

