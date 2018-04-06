Teens Accused of Stealing More Than $1 Million in Cash, Coins From Collin County Home - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Teens Accused of Stealing More Than $1 Million in Cash, Coins From Collin County Home

Two arrested, cash, gold bullion recovered in Dallas

Published 30 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News/ Collin County Sheriff's Department
    Fernando Lopez, 18, left, and Anthony Sotelo, 19, right, have been accused of stealing more than $1 million in cash and coins from a Collin County home.

    Two North Texas teenagers have been arrested, accused of stealing more than $1 million in cash and coins from a Collin County home.

    The Collin County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Anthony Sotelo and 18-year-old Fernando Lopez in Dallas Thursday morning after witnesses provided information about the suspects.

    Inside the Dallas home investigators recovered five guns, 23 ounces of marijuana, gold bullion and $491,100 in cash.

    Officials said after the suspects were interviewed, they located a large number of gold and silver coins at a local exchange store worth an estimated $21,000.

    Sotelo and Lopez have been charged with felony theft and are currently being held in the Collin County Jail on $50,000 bond each. Sotelo is also being held on an unrelated charge, harboring a runaway child with bond set at $100,000. The charge is a Class A misdemeanor.

    This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed in this case, police said.

    The Texas Rangers, Company B, and the Dallas Police Department assisted in the investigation.

      

