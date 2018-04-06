Fernando Lopez, 18, left, and Anthony Sotelo, 19, right, have been accused of stealing more than $1 million in cash and coins from a Collin County home.

Two North Texas teenagers have been arrested, accused of stealing more than $1 million in cash and coins from a Collin County home.



The Collin County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Anthony Sotelo and 18-year-old Fernando Lopez in Dallas Thursday morning after witnesses provided information about the suspects.



Inside the Dallas home investigators recovered five guns, 23 ounces of marijuana, gold bullion and $491,100 in cash.



Officials said after the suspects were interviewed, they located a large number of gold and silver coins at a local exchange store worth an estimated $21,000.



Sotelo and Lopez have been charged with felony theft and are currently being held in the Collin County Jail on $50,000 bond each. Sotelo is also being held on an unrelated charge, harboring a runaway child with bond set at $100,000. The charge is a Class A misdemeanor.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed in this case, police said.



The Texas Rangers, Company B, and the Dallas Police Department assisted in the investigation.

