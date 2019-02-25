Fort Worth Teens Empowered by Youth Advisory Summit

Fort Worth played host over the weekend to hundreds of teenagers focused on making their communities better. It was the largest turnout on record for the 19th annual summit. (Published 2 hours ago)

Fort Worth played host over the weekend to hundreds of teenagers focused on making their communities better.

High school students from across Texas took part in a two-day leadership summit sponsored by the Texas Municipal League.

The students are members of Youth Advisory Commissions set up in cities across the state to give local leaders fresh perspective on various issues.

It was the 19th year for the annual summit and organizers said it was the largest turnout ever with 400 students representing 50 Texas cities.

Daphne Brookins, who oversees the youth programs for Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County, told NBC 5 after attending a similar event in Abilene two years ago, she was "inspired and determined" to bring the event to her city.

Brookins said a partnership between Workforce Solutions of Tarrant County, the City of Fort Worth, Tarrant County College and several other businesses and organizations made the weekend happen.

In one of the breakout sessions, students learned the basics of first aid and how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Brookins said, "this is actually the first time they've been able to take some life-saving training back to their communities to help out and become game changers."