A teenager is in the hospital after getting hit by a car Friday evening.

According to Richland Hills police, officers and fire were dispatched to an accident involving a pedestrian on the 7400 block of Baker Blvd going eastbound.

When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old in the roadway and began CPR until fire arrived.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses say that the victim and another teenager, 15 years old, were crossing the street when the 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle.

The 15-year-old suffered no injuries and no charges have been filed against the driver at this time.