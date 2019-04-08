A teenager was injured in a drive-by shooting while he was in his bedroom of his Dallas home March 18. (Published April 8, 2019)

A teenager wounded when someone opened fire on his Dallas home last month is getting back on his feet while his mother searches for a new place to call home.

Police investigating the March 18 shooting on Concordia Lane, near the University of North Texas Dallas campus, said they found nearly two dozen shell casings scattered across the road in the neighborhood.

One of the bullets struck Melisha Rice's 13-year-old son in the leg.

"To watch him have to go through such agony and such pain for no apparent reason, from someone who was not a part of our lives before this and will now always be a part of our lives, it just sucks big time," Rice said.

Police have not released information on potential suspects, though Rice suspected the gunman was someone she had met recently and filed a harassment complaint against.