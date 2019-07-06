When Six Flags rejected a Fort Worth teen from a job because of his hairstyle, the story went viral. Now his looks are paving the way for a potential career in modeling.
Kerion Washington, 17, was disappointed in March when Six Flags rejected him for a job because of his hair.
"They told me I could cut my hair and come back, that it's just hair and it would grow back," he said. "But they compared it to having a tattoo. I didn't want to cut it."
Washington didn't change his hair and instead began looking for a job elsewhere. In the meantime, Karis Washington's account of what happened to her son went viral on Facebook, gaining about 17,000 shares to date. The post brought in job offers from businesses who said they'd be happy to employ him, locks and all.