Teen Fatally Struck While Crossing I-20

A 15-year-old who was trying to cross Interstate 20 on a bicycle was fatally struck by a pickup truck in Weatherford Friday night, police say.

Witnesses told police the teenage boy rode his bicycle across the eastbound lanes of I-20 in a northbound direction about 8 p.m., police said. Witnesses say they saw the pickup truck strike him in the left lane, police said.

The bicycle was not visible in the darkness until they were in close proximity to him, witnesses told police.

The pickup truck driver, who remained at the scene, was questioned by police and released.

No other information was available.