Police are searching for a trio of young men seen running away from a deadly shooting near a school in Dallas.

It happened on Thanksgiving morning at about 9:30 in the 4900 block of Lomax Drive, next to Skyline High School.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found 17-year-old Felipe Hernandez lying on the street with a gunshot wound.

Hernandez was transported to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas where he later died.

Witnesses told police they saw three young, black males running toward the school after the shooting.

Dallas police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Det. McDaniel with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-4236, or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #252052-2018.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.