A teenager was shot in the arm on Wednesday evening but is expected to be okay.

According to Dallas police, at 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Meadow Street for a shooting call.

When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim had been sitting near the apartment complex laundry room when he said he heard gunshots, according to police.

He proceeded to return to his apartment when he was shot in the arm by an unknown suspect.

Police said the teenager was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay. A second adult victim also suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.

The suspect or suspects is still at large.