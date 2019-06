A teen was hospitalized after being shot in the head early Tuesday morning in Dallas, police said. (Published 53 minutes ago)

Teen Shot in Head at Dallas Apartment: Police

A teen was hospitalized after being shot in the head early Tuesday morning in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded about 2:15 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Royal Lane, police said.

The victim was transported to Dallas Children's Hospital.

Officers searched for a suspected shooter at the apartment complex. No arrests were made.

No other information was available.