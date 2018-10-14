Teen Shot, Killed After Birthday Party in Dallas

A 17-year-old was shot and killed after a birthday party late Saturday night.

According to police, a birthday party had taken place at the Briarwick Apartments located at 10110 Walnut Street in Dallas.

Witnesses told police that after the party, some of the hosts decided to stop by the store. When they returned, they heard a single gunshot coming from inside the apartment.

When they entered, they saw one juvenile and two black males running from the residence.

Teen's E-Farm Web Venture Helps Boost PR's Agriculture

José Nolla Marrero, 17, created E-Farm to help farmers in Puerto Rico sell more of their products throughout the island. Development on Marrero's online tool came to a halt after Hurricane Maria. A year later, Marrero and the farmers are getting a second shot at making the island more sustainable. (Published Friday, Oct. 12, 2018)

Officers arrived to find 17-year-old Arthur Holloway suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital.

Holloway was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after.

No suspects are in custody at this time.