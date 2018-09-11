Teen Reported Missing Monday in Dallas: Police

Dallas police are asking for help locating a critical missing 18-year-old woman.

According to police, Uniquia Robinson was last seen Monday night in the 5400 block of Preston Oaks Road in Dallas.

Police said Robinson may be a danger to herself and in need of assistance.

Robinson weighs 160 pounds, is 5'04" with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and black Adidas pants.

Anyone with information that can help find her is asked to call 911 or police at 214-671-4268.