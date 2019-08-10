Dogs Attack Teen, Police Officer in Irving Backyard

A teenager was critically injured early Saturday after he was attacked by three dogs in the backyard of an Irving home at which he did not live, police say.

Irving police said they received reports of a possible dog attack in the 800 block of E. Third Street around 4:45 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they saw three dogs attacking a 16-year-old boy in the backyard of a house.

When officers "put themselves between" the dogs and the boy, the dogs attacked the officers, police said. The officers then fired shots at the dogs to protect themselves.

Authorities transported the 16-year-old to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas with critical injuries, police said. A dog bit one of the officers, who was treated for the injury and released.

One dog was injured, and all three were ultimately seized and taken to the Irving Animal Shelter, police said.

Police said the dogs were secured in the backyard of their owner's home at the time of the attack, while the 16-year-old did not live at the residence.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Irving police at 972-273-1010 or ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org, and reference the case number 1917970.