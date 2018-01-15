Teen Meets Nurses Who Helped Save Him 17 Years Ago

Caleb Johnson, of Utah, flew to McKinney Sunday to meet the medical team who treated him 17 years ago at Medical City McKinney. (Published 20 minutes ago)

Monday, a teen who set off a social media search to find the nurses who saved his life 17 years ago met some of his heroes face-to-face.

18-year-old Caleb Johnson survived a McKinney car crash that killed his parents and in December of last month, he posted a video plea for help to find the nurses.

It was viewed millions of times and resulted in a visit back to Texas to meet the medical team in person.

"It's so awesome to meet them in person, finally," said Johnson.

His parents were killed, but the nurses at what's now Medical City McKinney treated Johnson, who suffered a brain injury, and his siblings.

Last year, they launched a video to find one of the nurses, whom has since passed away, but through the power of social media, the family was directed to other nurses who were there the night of the accident.

They all reunited over a Skype a few weeks ago, but Johnson says that wasn't enough.

"We aren't stopping here. This is not our stop. We got to go further," he said.

They used crowd sourcing and donated miles from American Airlines, according to Johnson's Facebook page, to fly to Texas, where he gave a special photo album with a letter of thanks to each of the nurses and medical staff there to greet him.

They said they've never forgotten the Johnson children and think about them every Thanksgiving, which is near the anniversary of the accident.

