Teen Hit by Car Crossing Street in Front of Lake Ridge High School
Teen Hit by Car Crossing Street in Front of Lake Ridge High School

Published 23 minutes ago

    Lake Ridge High School, Mansfield, Sept. 6, 2019.

    A 14-year-old boy hit by a car in front of Lake Ridge High School Friday afternoon was air lifted to an area hospital for treatment.

    According to the Mansfield Independent School District, the boy, who is a student at the high school, was hit while trying to cross Day Miar Road at about 3:10 p.m.

    Though his condition and injuries are not known, the student was responsive when being taken to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, officials said.

    The driver involved in the collision stopped at the scene and no charges are expected, police said.

