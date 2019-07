A 16-year-old drowned in a pond on a golf course in McKinney Tuesday night, fire officials say.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m., according to the McKinney Fire Department.

Officials said several teenagers were swimming in a pond on the course when one started to struggle and went under water.

Firefighters arrived and discovered the 16-year-old, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire department said it did not have any further information.