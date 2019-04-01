The lone survivor of a Cedar Hill house fire that killed her parents and sister died of her injuries at an area hospital Monday, police say.

Darryn Keahey, 17, had remained hospitalized since the Feb. 28 fire at her home that killed her father, Eugene Keahey, mother, Deanna Wilson-Keahey and sister, Camryn Keahey.

Police said the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, and they were working with the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office and the State Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of death.

After the fire, Cedar Hill police said the cause of the fire was suspicious and they were investigating it as a criminal matter.

About three weeks before the fire, Keahey changed his Facebook cover photo to a picture with the words, "We all have secrets."

And at 3:57 a.m. on Feb. 28 -- exactly 33 minutes before the fire was reported -- the pastor posted a vague message referring to "this difficult time in my life" and ended with the phrase, "Good Night Y'all."

Keahey was the pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Sandbranch, and previously served at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas.