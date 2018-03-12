Austin police are warning residents to not open packages that they weren't expecting after two explosions were reported Monday, killing a teenager and injuring two others.



Early Monday morning Austin police were called to a home in the Windsor Park neighborhood, on the 4800 block of Oldfort Hill Drive, where a package exploded, killing a 17-year-old boy and badly injuring a woman.



Hours later, a second incident took place in southeast Austin where a blast injured a woman in her 70s. A second woman from that address has been hospitalized with an unrelated medical issue.

Authorities haven't said whether the most recent blast was also caused by a package bomb or if the victim, like those killed or injured in the two previously confirmed bombings, is black.



At least one of the detonations Monday is believed to be related to an explosion at a home in the capital city on March 2 that killed 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House. That blast was originally investigated as a suspicious death but is now being viewed as a homicide.



Austin Chief of Police Brian Manley said investigators believe the deadly attacks are related, as in both cases, the packages were left overnight on the victims' doorsteps and were not mailed or sent by a delivery service. He said the U.S. Postal Service doesn't have a record of delivering the package to the East Austin home where Monday's explosion occurred, and that private carriers like UPS and FedEx also indicated that they had none, either.

"There are similarities that we cannot rule out that these two items are, in fact, related," Manley said.

Manley said investigators haven't determined a motive for the attacks, but it is possible that the victims in the first two bombings could have been targeted because they are black.

The FBI and ATF are assisting in the investigations into the explosions.

