 Teen Critically Injured After Being Hit, Dragged by Car in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Teen Critically Injured After Being Hit, Dragged by Car in Dallas

By Jose Campos

14 PHOTOS

5 minutes ago

Her family is asking for the public’s help to find and identify the responsible driver.
More Photo Galleries
Boy Rescued After Falling Into Sewer Pipe at Griffith Park
Images From the 2018 White House Easter Egg Roll
Connect With Us
AdChoices