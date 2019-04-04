Teen Takes Mom's Car for Joy Ride, Police Chase

Teen Boy Leads Police on Chase Through Haltom City in His Mother's Car - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Teen Boy Leads Police on Chase Through Haltom City in His Mother's Car

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    A 15-year-old led police on a chase in his mother's car through Haltom City early Thursday morning, police said. (Published 28 minutes ago)

    A 15-year-old led police on a chase in his mother's car through Haltom City early Thursday morning, police said. He was hospitalized after crashing into a pillar.

    It started about 1:45 a.m. off northbound Highway 121 and the teen did not stop when officers tried to pull him over, police said.

    The 30-minute chase continued through Haltom City and ended near Interstate 820. The driver exited at Minnis Drive and hit a support bridge pillar, police said.

    Police took him into custody and he was hospitalized. The boy's mother met them at the hospital.

    Damage to the pillar was not harmful to traffic, police said.

    No other information was available.

