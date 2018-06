The teen, who was not identified, continued west towards Dallas for more than an hour, eventually crashing the truck on westbound Interstate 30 downtown.

A teenager was arrested Thursday morning after stealing a pickup and leading officers on a chase from East Texas to Dallas, authorities say.



Police in Longview tried to catch the driver after he stole a pickup truck, said Dallas County Sheriff's Department detective Raul Reyna.

The driver surrendered peacefully, Reyna said.



