The teenager indicted in a plot to commit an Islamic State-inspired mass shooting at a North Texas mall has struck a plea deal, officials say.

According to the the Collin County District Attorney's office, Matin Azizi-Yarand, will serve two decades behind bars for plotting to carry out a mass shooting at Frisco's Stonebriar Centre Mall.

The teenage terror suspect, who lived with his parents in Plano, was arrested at Plano West Senior High School in 2018. Since his arrest, he's been held on a $3 million bond.

Under a plea deal announced Monday afternoon outside the Collin County Courthouse, Azizi-Yarand will spend 20 years behind bars for criminal solicitation of murder and terroristic threat.

Under Texas law, Azizi-Yarand could have been tried as an adult and could have spent life behind bars.