A Lewisville teenager was arrested Saturday and charged with making a fake threat that sent Lewisville High School into a lockdown Friday morning.

Garrison Anthony Ware, 18, was booked into the Denton County Jail, with bail set at $7,500. He faces one count of making a false report.

Lewisville police received a call Friday from an unidentified student who said there was "something going on" at several district schools, Capt. Jesse Hunter said.

