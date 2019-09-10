Person Rescued by Keller FD After Tractor Overturns

An injured person is headed to the hospital after being pulled from underneath an overturned piece of farm equipment Tuesday afternoon in Keller. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019)

Keller Fire-Rescue was called to a lightly-wooded area behind a home on the 1600 block of Johnson Road where a piece of heavy equipment appears to have overturned on an embankment.

Firefighters and other first responders worked to secure the tractor and then free the man. He was then loaded onto an ambulance and driven to a nearby hospital.

His current condition is not known.

Officials have not said what caused the incident.