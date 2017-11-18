Team USA Brings Olympic Spirit to Dallas Saturday

In less than 100 days, the 2018 Winter Olympics will be in full swing. Team USA says it's never too early to start building excitement for the games, which is why they're bringing the Olympic spirit to Downtown Dallas Saturday. (Published 3 hours ago)

Team USA says it's never too early to start building excitement for the games, which is why they're bringing the Olympic spirit to Downtown Dallas Saturday.

Team USA WinterFest will take over Klyde Warren Park from 11:00am - 5:00pm. The free event will feature live music, a S'mores truck, as well as interactive exhibits that give fans a taste of what it's like to be a winter athlete.

Several Olympians will also be on hand to interact with fans:



-Todd Eldredge (figure skating): three-time Olympian (1992, 1998, 2002); 1996 world champion

-Natasha Hastings (track and field): two-time Olympian (2008, 2016); two-time Olympic gold medalist

-Jeremy Wariner (track and field): three-time Olympian (2004, 2008, 2012); four-time Olympic medalist (three gold, one silver)

-Lauryn Williams (bobsled; track and field): four-time Olympian (track and field: 2004, 2008, 2012; bobsled: 2014); two-time Olympic medalist

"It's a lot of fun," said Eldredge, who now coaches figure skaters here in North Texas. "We're just gonna have a great time out there -- and biggest thing that I think a lot of people will get out of that type of an event is hey, there are these winter sports and we do them here in Dallas."

For more information about Team USA WinterFest, you can visit the Team USA website.



The 2018 Winter Olympics begin February 8 on NBC 5.

