Coppell Teachers Visit Students on Back-to-School Bus Tour

At first glance it may look like a really big bus stop, as students stood on the corner at the entrance to an apartment complex bright and early Tuesday.

Take a closer look and the bus stop looks a little different, with students holding banners and bags of baked goods.

Teachers from Lee Elementary School in Coppell boarded buses and went through the neighborhood to greet their students and welcome them back to school.

"I'm welcoming my school bus," said new student Kritika Jangde, whose family just relocated from South Carolina.

This is her first interaction with her soon-to-be new school. As soon as the big yellow bus came into view, things started to look pretty good.

There were a lot of hugs and smiles from familiar faces, and welcoming the new ones.

Principal Chantel Kastrounis came up with the idea to do the bus tour for several reasons, including that the school's students come from a wide area and different cities.

"Our staff can see how long their kids are on the bus in the morning, what their ride in the afternoon might look like. We really want them to empathize with the kids in our building," Kastrounis said.

The bus tour was welcomed by returning students, new ones and parents.

"Everyone is so friendly, it warms it up for all of us. We're excited" mother Katherine Johnson said.

School officially begins in Coppell ISD next week